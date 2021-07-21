Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 82,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,829,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

TELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

