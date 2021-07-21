Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.13. 64,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,117,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECK. B. Riley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

