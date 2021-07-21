TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

