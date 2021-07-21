Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $746.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

