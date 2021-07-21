Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 40,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,329,114.64. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 35,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $1,168,407.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,102,512 shares of company stock worth $35,103,402. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
