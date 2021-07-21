Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 40,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,329,114.64. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 35,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $1,168,407.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,102,512 shares of company stock worth $35,103,402. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

