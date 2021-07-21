Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $9,060,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.