Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 735.60 ($9.61). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 732.60 ($9.57), with a volume of 2,190,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

