TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.86

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 13080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $140,846,024.92.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

