Taseko Mines Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

TGB opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $465.55 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.56.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 204.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 124,562 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Taseko Mines by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

