Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

