Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

