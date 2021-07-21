Symbol (XYM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $557.89 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00106730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00145715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,898.94 or 1.00178229 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,910,201,918 coins and its circulating supply is 5,452,937,244 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

