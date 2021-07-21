Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

