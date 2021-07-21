Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $492.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.81. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $335.00 and a 12-month high of $524.00.
