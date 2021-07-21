Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWSDF opened at $492.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.81. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $335.00 and a 12-month high of $524.00.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

