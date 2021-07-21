SwiftCash (SWIFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $211,510.19

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $211,510.19 and approximately $23.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 182,926,694 coins and its circulating supply is 182,206,263 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

