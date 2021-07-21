Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWDBY. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.