SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

SVB Leerink reissued their market perform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.67.

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

