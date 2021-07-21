SVB Leerink Comments on Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OLK stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,268,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

