Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Position Increased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 148.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the quarter. Sutro Biopharma accounts for approximately 3.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 4.46% of Sutro Biopharma worth $46,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,466. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

