Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $56.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NOVA stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

