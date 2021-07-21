SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) VP Sells $440,400.00 in Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,680 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

