Stream Protocol Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $190,290.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,274,225 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

