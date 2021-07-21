Storj Achieves Market Cap of $216.28 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Storj has a market capitalization of $216.28 million and $25.68 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00789782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,459,571 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

