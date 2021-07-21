Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 77.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.87 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

