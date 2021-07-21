Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 499.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -304.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

