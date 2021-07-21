Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 799 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

