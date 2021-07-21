Stifel Financial Corp Has $867,000 Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 59.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

