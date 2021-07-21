SThree plc (STEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

SThree plc (LON:STEM) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Wednesday. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 479.50 ($6.26). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 445.64. The stock has a market cap of £613.89 million and a PE ratio of 36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

