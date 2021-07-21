Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $39,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 435,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

