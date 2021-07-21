Steve Oblak Sells 833 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10.

W stock opened at $297.77 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.12 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $146,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.