Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STL. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

