Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

NYSE SCS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

SCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $187,750.00. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,250. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

