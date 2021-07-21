Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,709 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,709 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.