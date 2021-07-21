Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XTLB opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

