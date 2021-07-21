Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of SPCE opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

