State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $115,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.50.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $416.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.69. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $418.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

