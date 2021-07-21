State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $76,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $255.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.