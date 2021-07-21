State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $109,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

NYSE PM opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,300 shares of company stock worth $3,167,082. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

