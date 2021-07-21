State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,966 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $82,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,095 shares of company stock valued at $16,351,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

