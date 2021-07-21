State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 270,070 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,872,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,070 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $122,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,975,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,832,000 after buying an additional 691,460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 42.9% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 19,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 72.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock worth $115,164,424. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

