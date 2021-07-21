Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $24.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SBLK stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

