Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $117,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

SBLK traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. 1,276,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

