Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $266.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.90 million and the lowest is $234.92 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $247.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.