Stably USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $434,563.37 and $1,937.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013511 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00781113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,406,505 coins and its circulating supply is 434,874 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

