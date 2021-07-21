SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSNC opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

