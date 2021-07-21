Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.74.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $246.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.84. Square has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 347.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Insiders have sold 1,033,985 shares of company stock worth $238,307,801 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Square by 3.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.