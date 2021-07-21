Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.48 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

