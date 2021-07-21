Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.