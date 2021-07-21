SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SPX FLOW in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FLOW. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

