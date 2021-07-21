Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 2.6%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 5,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,162,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

