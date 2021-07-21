SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $136.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $124.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

SWTX opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,485 shares of company stock worth $9,823,688. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

